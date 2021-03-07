Lee Si Eon Makes Surprise Cameo In “The Penthouse 2”

Lee Si Eon stunned viewers by making an surprising look on “The Penthouse 2”!

Spoilers

On the March 6 episode of the hit SBS drama, Lee Si Eon thrilled viewers by exhibiting up as a sharp-witted detective investigating the assault on Bae Ro Na (performed by Kim Hyun Soo).

After fastidiously testing the crime scene, the observant detective famous, “As a result of too many individuals got here dashing out [after the school’s fire alarm went off], it’s going to be arduous to seek out any particular footprints or proof.”

He then met with Cheon Search engine optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) to indicate them what he believed to be the homicide weapon: the damaged wing of the Chung Ah Competition trophy.

Nonetheless, he acquired a less-than-friendly response from Cheon Search engine optimization Jin when he noticed that the one that set off the fireplace alarm to cowl up their tracks will need to have been somebody accustomed to the college. “Are you insinuating that Chung Ah Arts Excessive College coated this up?” she requested viciously, main him to awkwardly request their cooperation earlier than ending the dialog with a well mannered bow.

Afterward, Lee Si Eon returned to query Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun) about Bae Ro Na’s loss of life on the police station.

That, too, ended badly for the detective, nevertheless: after her brother Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae) helped clear her identify, her father Joo Dan Te (Uhm Ki Joon) angrily threatened him and his colleagues, promising, “I gained’t let this go, it doesn’t matter what.”

Are you hoping to see extra of Lee Si Eon on “The Penthouse 2”?

