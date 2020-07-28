Lee Si Eon Shows Support For Petition About Sexual Assault Case

Actor Lee Si Eon has expressed his assist for a petition began by the dad and mom of a sufferer of sexual assault.

Warning: Discussions of sexual assault.

On July 26, Lee Si Eon shared a hyperlink to the federal government petition on Instagram and wrote, “Let’s work collectively, please. Preserve posting this, and please take part within the authorities petition.”

The petition is a couple of case in which “A,” a 14-year-old scholar from a center college in South Jeolla Province, was repeatedly sexually assaulted by 4 classmates of the identical intercourse. The sufferer handed away from acute pancreatitis brought on by stress. The police are at the moment investigating the case.

The dad and mom of scholar “A” uploaded the petition to the Blue Home’s petition bulletin board. The petition is titled, “[Our son] has gone to heaven after complaining of ache as a result of sexual assault throughout the college and the insufficient administration by the college and better authorities.”

The dad and mom additionally expressed their anger that the college, which is another college that requires all college students to dwell in dormitories, didn’t instantly take measures to separate the scholars even after investigating the perpetrators and sufferer upon receiving reviews of sexual assault.

The petition started on July 16, and as of July 27 at eight p.m. KST, the petition has acquired over 190,000 signatures. If a petition receives 200,000 signatures inside 30 days, a authorities official points an official response.

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews