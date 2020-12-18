Lee Si Eon Tops List Of Most Buzzworthy Non-Drama TV Appearances After Stepping Down From “House Alone”

Lee Si Eon has topped this week’s listing of essentially the most buzzworthy non-drama TV appearances!

Good Knowledge Company has revealed its newest rankings of the non-drama TV reveals and appearances that generated essentially the most buzz over the previous week. The corporate determines every week’s rankings by analyzing knowledge from information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about non-drama TV reveals which might be at the moment airing or set to air quickly.

After asserting his departure from the favored MBC actuality present “House Alone” (“I Reside Alone”) final week, Lee Si Eon shot up 27 spots within the rankings to take No. 1 on the listing of most buzzworthy non-drama forged members for the week of December 7 to December 13.

The highest 10 non-drama TV appearances that generated essentially the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Si Eon (MBC’s “House Alone”) Lee Moo Jin (JTBC’s “Sing Once more”) Kim Eun Hee (tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block”) Yoo Jae Suk (MBC’s “How Do You Play?”) Lee Seung Yoon (JTBC’s “Sing Once more”) Joo Ji Hoon (tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block”) Im Younger Woong (TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle”) Shinhwa’s Jun Jin (SBS’s “Identical Mattress, Completely different Goals”) Kim Ji Hoon (“House Alone”) Swings (Mnet’s “Present Me the Cash 9”)

In the meantime, “Present Me the Cash 9” continued its spectacular run at No. 1 on the listing of most buzzworthy non-drama TV reveals this week. “Sing Once more” equally maintained its place at No. 2, whereas “House Alone” rose to No. 3 within the newest rankings.

The highest 10 non-drama TV reveals that generated essentially the most buzz this week are as follows:

Mnet’s “Present Me the Cash 9” JTBC’s “Sing Once more” MBC’s “House Alone” TV Chosun’s “Love Name Middle” SBS’s “Working Man” MBC’s “The King of Masks Singer” tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” TV Chosun’s “Miss Trot 2” tvN’s “Superb Saturday” KBS 2TV’s “Trot Nationwide Competition”

Watch “House Alone” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and take a look at Lee Si Eon’s currently-airing drama “Awaken” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)