Lee Si Younger, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Do Hyun, And Song Kang Talk About Taking On The Challenge Of Their “Candy Dwelling” Characters

The solid of “Candy Dwelling” talked with Elle Korea about collaborating within the mission!

Based mostly on a success webtoon, the Netflix authentic sequence “Candy Dwelling” is a couple of loner highschool scholar named Cha Hyun Soo (Song Kang) who strikes to a brand new house constructing after shedding his household in a tragic accident. There, he faces a sequence of stunning and terrifying occasions as people all of the sudden start remodeling into monsters throughout him.

The present’s stars Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Younger, and Lee Do Hyun posed for a pictorial with Elle Korea. In an interview with the journal, Song Kang mentioned, “In each second, I attempted to suppose from Cha Hyun Soo’s perspective.” He added, “As I stored working to convey up essentially the most evil and darkest look, my vary of feelings turned deeper.”

Lee Do Hyun additionally shared that the method of understanding his character wasn’t straightforward. “I relaxed when Director Lee Eung Bok mentioned to me, ‘Don’t be afraid,’” he mentioned, conveying his gratitude to the director.

Lee Jin Wook, who has 15 years of appearing expertise below his belt, took on his first drama that options monsters. “This function itself was a giant problem,” he mentioned. “I believe it provides off a sense that you simply wouldn’t anticipate while you consider the title ‘Lee Jin Wook.’”

Lastly, Lee Si Younger is the one one of many stars who takes a task that isn’t within the authentic webtoon, enjoying former firefighter Search engine optimization Yi Kyung. “It’s an honor and I used to be touched,” she mentioned. “When Search engine optimization Yi Kyung is driving the fireplace truck, I wished to indicate dedication and toughness like Charlize Theron driving the battle truck.”

“Candy Dwelling” was launched on December 18. The stars’ full pictorial and interview with Elle Korea will be discovered within the journal’s January situation.

