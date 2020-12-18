Lee So Yeon And Choi Yeo Jin Confirmed To Star In New KBS Revenge Drama

Lee So Yeon and Choi Yeo Jin will probably be starring collectively in a brand-new KBS drama!

Each actresses have been confirmed to seem within the upcoming KBS 2TV weekday drama “Miss Monte Cristo” (literal title), which is scheduled to premiere in early February 2021.

In retaining with its title, which references the traditional French novel “The Depend of Monte Cristo,” “Miss Monte Cristo” will probably be a suspenseful revenge drama a couple of lady whose life was destroyed by the buddies she trusted most. After making up her thoughts to take revenge on those that betrayed her, she returns to reclaim the life that was stolen from her.

In her first drama function in over a yr and a half, Lee So Yeon will probably be starring as tragic main girl Gong Eun Jo, an up-and-coming clothier who aspires to make “joyful” clothes like her late father. Simply as she begins to search out success in each her work and her love life, she winds up shedding the whole lot within the blink of a watch when her associates betray her.

In the meantime, Choi Yeo Jin will probably be making her long-awaited return to the small display within the function of Oh Ha Ra, a rich chaebol heiress and socialite who finally ends up changing into Gong Eun Jo’s rival. In spite of her conceitedness, Oh Ha Ra suffers from an inferiority complicated on account of being the daughter of a chaebol‘s mistress, and he or she is understood for being a troublemaker inside her social sphere.

Though the kindhearted Gong Eun Jo is the one pal Oh Ha Ra trusts sufficient to speak in confidence to about her true emotions, their friendship finally falls aside after they develop into entangled in a love triangle with the identical man.

“Miss Monte Cristo” will start airing in February 2021, following the conclusion of KBS 2TV’s “A Man in a Veil.”

