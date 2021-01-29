Lee So Yeon And Choi Yeo Jin’s Upcoming Revenge Drama Unveils Chilling Poster

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Miss Monte Cristo” (literal title) has launched its most important poster!

“Miss Monte Cristo” will inform the thrilling story of a lady who comes near demise when her life is destroyed by the chums she trusted most. After making up her thoughts to take revenge on those that betrayed her, she returns to reclaim the life that was utterly stolen from her.

Lee So Yeon will star within the drama as protagonist Go Eun Jo, who tragically misplaced all the things in what was practically the happiest second of her life. In the meantime, Choi Yeo Jin will play Oh Ha Ra, a grasping and conceited heiress who was introduced up like a princess. Though the 2 have been as soon as greatest associates, they in the end wind up turning into one another’s worst enemies.

Within the suspenseful new poster for the upcoming drama, Go Eun Jo sits atop a throne with a regal air, carrying a fiery pink gown that emphasizes her anger and thirst for revenge. Her palms are ominously wrapped round Oh Ha Ra’s throat, whereas Oh Ha Ra makes an attempt to cease her by grabbing each of her palms along with her personal—hinting at their dangerously entangled fates and the vicious struggle that lies forward of the 2 characters.

The poster’s caption menacingly reads, “I’ll present you what it means to be ruined.”

“Miss Monte Cristo” will premiere on February 15, following the conclusion of KBS 2TV’s “A Man in a Veil.”

Within the meantime, take a look at “A Man in a Veil” with English subtitles under!

