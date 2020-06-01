Lee Soo Hyuk Drunkenly Opens Up To A Concerned Jin Se Yeon In “Born Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “Born Once more” has shared new stills from the upcoming episode!

“Born Once more” tells the story of three individuals whose lives are intertwined throughout two lifetimes, one within the 1980s and one in current day, by means of reincarnation.

Spoiler

In the earlier episode, Kim Soo Hyuk (Lee Soo Hyuk) regained the reminiscence of his earlier life as Cha Hyung Bin. He skilled confusion along with his eager for his former fiancée Jung Ha Eun (Jin Se Yeon) and the unsolved homicide involving a yellow umbrella. His bafflement is additional heightened when he sees that Cheon Jong Beom (Jang Ki Yong) resembles Gong Ji Cheol from the 1980s.

Furthermore, Kim Soo Hyuk was heartbroken to seek out out Jung Ha Eun died earlier than they might get married. Nevertheless, Jung Ha Eun is now Jung Sa Bin (Jin Se Yeon), and he or she closed her coronary heart to him when he shot Cheon Jong Beom a yr in the past.

The newly launched stills present Kim Soo Hyuk wanting distraught after having a number of drinks. Kim Soo Hyuk has all the time appeared good, so viewers will really feel shock and pity to see him falling aside within the subsequent episode. Jung Sa Bin sits by his facet and watches him with fear and sympathy. Consideration is targeted on what sort of drunken reality Kim Soo Hyuk will ship to Jung Sa Bin.

The following episode of “Born Once more” will air on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)