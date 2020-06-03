Lee Soo Hyuk Holds Jin Se Yeon Close As She Is Lured Into Grave Danger In “Born Once more”

KBS has launched new stills of its Monday-Tuesday drama “Born Once more” forward of the upcoming episode.

In the earlier episode, Kim Soo Hyuk (Lee Soo Hyuk) and Cheon Jong Beom (Jang Ki Yong) teamed as much as uncover the actual prison behind the Yellow Umbrella homicide case 32 years in the past. Every puzzle piece attracts them nearer to the actual assassin, Gong In Woo (Jung In Kyum), but additionally includes them deeper within the love triangle that held them captive of their earlier lives.

Kim Soo Hyuk, who has recovered his recollections of his previous self as Cha Hyung Bin, confessed to Jung Sa Bin (Jin Se Yeon) that he had realized that he was the one who had introduced probably the most hazard into her life. Nonetheless, the brand new stills present him reuniting with Jung Sa Bin as she holds one thing unseen in her hand.

The scene of their reunion takes place within the used bookstore that Jung Sa Bin used to personal in her previous life as Jung Ha Eun. Kim Soo Hyuk is overwhelmed by his emotions for Jung Sa Bin and attracts her shut in a determined embrace, whereas she appears to be like extra considerate about which plan of action she’ll take.

In one other set of stills, Jung Sa Bin attracts nearer to hazard as she falls for Gong In Woo’s entice. She takes him out in his wheelchair to benefit from the heat of a sunny day, however is discovered knocked unconscious on the stone path of the park. In the meantime, Cheon Jong Beom learns an essential secret from Jung Sa Bin’s father, Jung Sung Eun.

This episode of “Born Once more” will air on June 2 at 10 p.m. KST.

