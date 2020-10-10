Lee Soo Hyuk In Talks To Reunite With Seo In Guk In New Drama By “Magnificence Inside” Writer

Lee Soo Hyuk could also be reuniting with Seo In Guk in an upcoming drama!

On October 8, Korean information outlet Ilgan Sports activities reported that Lee Soo Hyuk had been forged in a number one function within the upcoming drama “Smash” (working title), the most recent undertaking by “Magnificence Inside” author Im Me-ari.

Lee Soo Hyuk’s company YG Leisure has since confirmed that the actor has been provided a job within the drama, however clarified that he’s nonetheless in talks and that nothing has but been determined.

A consultant of YG Leisure said, “He has acquired a casting supply and is presently reviewing the supply with a positive outlook.”

“Smash” is a drama that can inform the story of characters who solely really start to stay their lives as soon as they’re confronted with demise. Seo In Guk was confirmed to be in talks for the titular function earlier this yr, whereas Park Bo Younger has been rumored to be in talks for the feminine lead.

Seo In Guk and Lee Soo Hyuk beforehand labored collectively on the upcoming film “Pipeline,” which wrapped filming in November of final yr, in addition to the 2014 drama “King of Excessive College.”

Are you excited to probably see the 2 actors reunite on this new drama?

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk and Lee Soo Hyuk in “King of Excessive College” beneath!

