Lee Soo Hyuk Is A Charismatic Editor Dedicated To His Work In “Doom At Your Service”

tvN released stills of Lee Soo Hyuk in their upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Doom At Your Service.”

“Doom at Your Service” is a fantasy romance drama about a character named Myul Mang (Seo In Guk), who causes everything he touches to vanish, and a woman named Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), who puts her life on the line to avoid her fate. It is being written by Im Me-ari (“Beauty Inside“) and directed by Kwon Young Il (“My Unfamiliar Family“).

Lee Soo Hyuk plays Cha Joo Ik, the head editor at a web novel publishing company called Life Story where Tak Dong Kyung works. Cha Joo Ik is described as a “first kiss master” who inspires his web novelists to new heights of romance with his sweet talk and heart-fluttering touch. He gets involved in a love triangle with Lee Hyun Kyu (Kang Tae Oh) and Na Ji Na (Shin Do Hyun).

In the new stills, Lee Soo Hyuk embodies Cha Joo Ik’s strict and passionate attitude toward his work. As he reviews manuscripts on his laptop and tablet, he gives off the impression of a cold but charismatic boss who appeals to his novelists with his talent and dedication as well as his handsome looks.

The production staff stated, “Lee Soo Hyuk was exactly like ‘Cha Joo Ik’ from the first filming. His sophisticated vibe and deep voice makes his character more appealing and three-dimensional. Please look forward to the romance he will create with Kang Tae Oh and Shin Do Hyun.”

“Doom at Your Service” is set to premiere on May 10 and will be available on Viki.

Check out a teaser below!

Watch Now

Source (1)