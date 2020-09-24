Lee Soo Man Confirmed To Have Worked With LOONA Again On Their Upcoming Album

Lee Soo Man has as soon as once more produced for LOONA!

Earlier within the yr, the SM Leisure producer labored on LOONA’s earlier title monitor “So What.”

On September 24, trade representatives reported that Lee Soo Man additionally participated in LOONA’s upcoming album “Midnight (12:00).”

In response, the group’s company BlockBerry Artistic confirmed, “Producer Lee Soo Man participated in producing for LOONA’s new album. They are going to greet you with a terrific track and album, so please sit up for it.”

LOONA’s third mini album “Midnight (12:00)” is ready to be launched on October 19 at 6 p.m. KST. Try teasers right here!

Supply (1)