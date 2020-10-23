Lee Suhyun Compares Her Solo Music To AKMU’s, Describes Message Behind “Alien,” And More

AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, who just lately made her solo debut, has posed for Marie Claire Korea!

She in contrast her first solo single “Alien” to the music she has launched as far as AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, sharing, “I assumed that I wanted to make songs that have been fully completely different from AKMU. That’s what I put probably the most deal with and held as my purpose.”

“To be sincere, I used to be a bit scared,” Lee Suhyun continued. “Up till now, I used to be a musician with a pleasant picture, which grew extra via ‘Start Once more.’ Once I stroll exterior my residence and see my neighbours, there are such a lot of individuals who deal with me kindly, as if I used to be their niece. Individuals who like AKMU are undoubtedly going to really feel unfamiliar with the distinctive idea of my solo observe. I do fear about this facet, however to not the purpose the place it’ll have an effect on my promotions.”

Her new launch has an added efficiency facet that we haven’t but seen from her in AKMU. Lee Suhyun spoke about this variation, commenting, “Prior to now, my purpose was to correctly convey the message I needed to convey. This time, on high of the message, I ready a efficiency. Whereas making ready ‘Alien,’ the phrase I mentioned most was ‘That is enjoyable.’”

Lee Suhyun continued, “Till now, I haven’t proven anybody my dancing for longer than a minute. Quick performances have been all that I gave, however I dance for your entire track this time. Stuff like this can be a big problem for me. It sort of feels like a brand new quest has opened in a sport. Singing reside whereas dancing could be very onerous.”

The singer shared the message of “Alien,” explaining, “When her daughter’s shallowness instantly drops, a mom tells her a secret, that she’s really an alien from one other planet who is powerful sufficient to avoid wasting earth. After listening to this, the daughter regularly finds herself and turns into one of the best.”

Concerning the lyrics, Lee Suhyun shared, “The lyrics are extraordinarily peculiar. As you’re listening, you’re going to assume, ‘What does this imply?’ However you’ll notice that the lyrics are very heat. Once I sing this track, I get energy.”

She continued, “The message I need to deal with is shallowness. The requirements of the world are fairly uniform and breaking these shouldn’t be simple. Though many individuals have tried to interrupt them, I hope they proceed to interrupt much more. I hope our world turns into a spot the place completely different individuals are revered and may love themselves. I imagine that artwork has the ability to alter the world. From afar, the world appears at peace, however up shut, it’s extraordinarily dynamic. Artists are individuals who should categorical what they’re pondering. They’re the individuals who can recommend new issues to our world.”

Over time, Lee Suhyun defined that her perspective of music has modified, and can proceed to alter. She talked about her expertise on “Ok-Pop Star” the place she realized that music was a prize sufficiently big to make individuals cry in the event that they weren’t capable of do it. Lee Suhyun added, “Though it’s necessary to make music fortunately, I made a decision that I couldn’t do it with a lightweight coronary heart. I assumed it was irresponsible to method it evenly. On the identical time, I believe it’s okay to not all the time method music very severely.”

Concerning how “Start Once more” helped solidify this concept, Lee Suhyun shared, “I talked rather a lot with my seniors and thought that I actually revered individuals who take into consideration music on a regular basis. One time I mentioned this. ‘I hope that music by no means turns into tense for me. I need to proceed singing for my happiness.’ My senior artists who heard this mentioned they felt like their hearts have been breaking. That’s once I realized this was my function. Prior to now, I’d take a look at my brother who thinks very severely about music and really feel responsible whereas questioning, ‘Why don’t I believe like my brother?’ Nevertheless, now I believe that there additionally must be individuals who method music the best way I do.”

When requested what her happiest reminiscence was whereas working in music, Lee Suhyun answered, “There are too many. When somebody would praise my singing once I was youthful, I used to be so blissful. So I’d sing all day at house. To at the present time, receiving applause after I sing makes me happiest.”

As her ultimate message to readers, Lee Suhyun shared, “Please don’t really feel down. You’re somebody with rather more energy than you assume, so I hope you acknowledge that and are capable of reside your life proudly.”

AKMU’s Lee Suhyun’s full interview and photograph shoot will likely be out there within the November concern of Marie Claire Korea. Watch Lee Suhyun’s music video for “Alien” right here!

Supply (1)