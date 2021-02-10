Lee Sun Bin On Pressures Of Her Upcoming Movie, Support From Boyfriend Lee Kwang Soo, And More

On February 9, Lee Sun Bin participated in an internet interview to debate her upcoming movie “MISSION: POSSIBLE.”

“MISSION: POSSIBLE” is a refreshing comedian motion film about Woo Soo Han (Kim Younger Kwang), a personal detective who will do something so long as he will get paid upfront, and Yoo Da Hee (Lee Sun Bin), a passionate undercover agent, who type an unlikely partnership to unravel an arms smuggling case.

Lee Sun Bin spoke in regards to the stress she felt whereas filming, sharing, “There was a lot stress. If I stated there wasn’t any, I believe I’d be mendacity.”

She continued, “I felt pressured but when I act holding onto that, you possibly can inform, so I believed quite a bit about what I might do to show that stress into braveness and act confidently. Director Kim Hyung Joo and Kim Younger Kwang handled me so comfortably and directed me in ways in which allowed me to do and check out what I wished. Though I began with a whole lot of stress, I believe I used to be capable of end comfortably.”

Concerning her co-star Kim Younger Kwang, Lee Sun Bin commented, “Ever since I first noticed him, he was a jokester and I believed he was fairly shy at occasions, however he was probably the most devoted to the motion scenes. He had a way of responsibility that he wanted a powerful basis and labored laborious even in tough conditions. I used to be shocked to see him persevere even after getting injured. He additionally improvised quite a bit and that was so humorous.”

For her motion scenes, Lee Sun Bin shared, “Since I did them carrying a gown and heels, it was completely different from another motion I’ve ever achieved. It felt very new however I fortunately adjusted shortly and had enjoyable.”

Throughout a current look on SBS’s “Fantasy Home,” Lee Sun Bin revealed she was going by means of a droop. She addressed this remark, saying, “After filming ‘MISSION: POSSIBLE,’ I went proper into the drama ‘Group Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation‘ and the movie ‘Micro organism’ so I didn’t get the prospect to take care of myself.”

Lee Sun Bin added, “Particularly as a result of ‘Micro organism’ is about actuality, I felt an immense duty. I felt that duty, however I needed to be severe and there was a lot to check. These had been emotions I had felt for the primary time. For the reason that weight and the stress felt so heavy, I began to marvel, ‘Can I do that nicely?’ That changed into questioning, ‘Am I doing nicely now?’, resulting in my droop.”

She continued, “On the time, Kim Sang Kyung gave me recommendation and advised me that it was a really wholesome droop. He advised me that it was a time the place I used to be having optimistic considerations over a mission so I used to be capable of be taught that this was a droop I simply wanted to beat. After that, I used to be rejuvenated and might now get actually excited for the premiere of ‘MISSION: POSSIBLE.’ I’ve overcome it.”

The actress additionally commented on her relationship with Lee Kwang Soo, whom she has been courting since mid 2018. When requested whether or not she had plans to advertise her new movie on “Operating Man” the place Lee Kwang Soo is a forged member, she responded, “I’m embarrassed.”

Lee Sun Bin continued, “As a result of I believe it’s extra vital to advertise the movie in a manner that places extra deal with the film, I don’t assume I can purposely make an look.”

When requested about any recommendation she’s obtained from Lee Kwang Soo or his reactions, she stated, “I’m the kind of one that doesn’t discuss her initiatives a lot to her pals. After I took on this mission, I obtained a whole lot of assist from Lee Kwang Soo.”

“MISSION: POSSIBLE” premieres on February 17. Watch the trailer right here!

Watch Lee Sun Bin in “Group Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation” under!

