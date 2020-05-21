Lee Sun Bin’s Agency Claims She Violated Their Contract + Lee Sun Bin Responds

Actress Lee Sun Bin is in battle along with her company, Nicely Made Star Ent.

On Could 21, Park Chun Hyuk, the lawyer who represents Nicely Made Star Ent, launched an official assertion.

He said, “By way of a authorized consultant, the company requested that Lee Sun Bin rectify the violations of her unique contract and adjust to the phrases as quickly as doable. After a number of media retailers inquired in regards to the concern, we now have determined to launch a proper assertion.”

The primary a part of the assertion states that the unique contract between Nicely Made Star Ent and Lee Sun Bin was signed in 2016 and that the contract interval has not but expired. The contract gave the company unique administration rights to Lee Sun Bin’s leisure trade actions and Lee Sun Bin doesn’t have the proper to advertise or negotiate appearances by a 3rd celebration with out the company’s prior approval.

The second a part of the assertion states that in September 2018, Lee Sun Bin despatched the company a one-sided discover of contract termination. The assertion continues, “Since then, she has violated her unique contract by persevering with her leisure trade actions independently. Lee Sun Bin has additionally broken the fame of the corporate and the corporate’s CEO by submitting a false lawsuit. (The corporate obtained a verdict of ‘not responsible’ within the lawsuit in query.)”

The third a part of the assertion reads, “We requested that Lee Sun Bin rapidly rectify the extreme violations of her unique contract and despatched her the next certification of contents.” The certification of contents asks Lee Sun Bin to reveal the small print of her leisure actions from September 2018 to the current, in addition to the revenues from these actions, inside 14 days of receiving the discover.

The company additionally asks that Lee Sun Bin disclose all of the productions by which she has been solid (together with the upcoming OCN drama ‘Staff Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation’) in addition to the productions for which she is in negotiations. As well as, she should notify these events that negotiations will happen by the company in future.

The fourth a part of the assertion states that the corporate will take authorized motion if Lee Sun Bin doesn’t comply throughout the stipulated timeframe.

Lee Sun Bin’s authorized consultant issued a response to the assertion and denied the claims made therein.

The response said, “On August 31, 2018, Lee Sun Bin despatched a certification of contents to her company as a result of the company lacked transparency concerning bills. She requested goal billing info in addition to proof materials to again it up, however the company rejected the request.

“In accordance with the unique contract, the company should make the most of their administration rights to maximise Lee Sun Bin’s expertise and talent. They have to present her the chance to organize bodily and mentally in addition to clarify upfront the contents of her contract and schedule. Nevertheless, when Lee Sun Bin’s supervisor identified issues like the dearth of transparency in its accounting and signing up for provides with out prior clarification, the corporate unilaterally demoted the supervisor and decreased his pay. This was interfering with Lee Sun Bin’s leisure trade actions.”

The response goes on to state that the company didn’t reply to Lee Sun Bin’s certification of contents inside 14 days, as stipulated within the unique contract. Following the process set out within the unique contract, Lee Sun Bin issued a discover that her contract had been terminated on September 21, 2018. For a 12 months and eight months, the corporate didn’t concern a formal rebuttal to the contract termination. The corporate despatched no assist for Lee Sun Bin’s leisure actions and acknowledged the termination.

The response continues, “Moreover, the company CEO sued Lee Sun Bin and claimed that she had solid counterfeit papers. The CEO claimed that that they had by no means signed an unique contract along with her. The launch of this new assertion proves the inconsistency of his conduct. Lee Sun Bin was discovered not responsible within the fraud lawsuit he filed in opposition to her.

“Regardless of all this, the corporate continues to allege that Lee Sun Bin violated her unique contract. In requesting the small print of the income she made between September 2018 and now, we are able to solely see this as an try and decrease Lee Sun Bin’s fame. Furthermore, a part of the lawsuit that Lee Sun Bin filed in opposition to the company CEO addresses the company’s violation of their contract obligations. It’s at the moment being investigated by prosecutors, so we can not say that the case is over. Because the CEO had additionally filed a lawsuit in opposition to Lee Sun Bin, the mutual belief relationship has already been damaged. The decision of the lawsuit doesn’t change the truth that the contract has already been terminated.

“We request that the company now not take motion that defames Lee Sun Bin’s fame. If this conduct isn’t stopped, we warn that we’ll take authorized motion.”

Supply (1) (2)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews