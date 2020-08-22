Lee Sun Gyun And Choi Woo Shik Share Stories From The Oscars, Talk About Being Cast For “Parasite,” And More

“Parasite” actors Lee Sun Gyun and Choi Woo Shik shared tales from attending the Oscars, getting solid for the movie, and extra!

On the August 21 broadcast of tvN’s “Summer time Trip,” Lee Sun Gyun and Park Hee Quickly joined Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi on their “residence trip” actuality present.

Whereas the three males have been making rice wine, they started speaking in regards to the Oscars, the place “Parasite” took residence 4 awards. Lee Sun Gyun commented, “Because it’s stay, there’s a few minute the place they run commercials, so it’s a must to go to the washroom then. However for those who go and don’t come again in that point, the doorways shut. Choi Woo Shik went to the lavatory after which was locked out,” explaining that he missed their first award.

Choi Woo Shik added, “On the entrance, I used to be like ‘I’m Parasite! It’s me! Parasite! Kiwoo!’” He continued, “However proper beside me was French actress Léa Seydoux, so I attempted even tougher to behave extra upset.”

Later within the evening, the group was sharing midnight snacks and chatting when Lee Sun Gyun revealed how he was solid for “Parasite.” He first stunned Jung Yu Mi by commenting, “Throughout ‘Parasite,’ I didn’t have any scenes with Choi Woo Shik.”

Lee Sun Gyun continued, “After I was engaged on ‘Dangerous Police,’ the costume crew chief had repeatedly labored with director Bong Joon Ho. They advised me, ‘Director Bong goes to contact you.’ However I didn’t even inform my company. I didn’t even inform [my wife] Hye Jin. I didn’t have any expectations, since I’m such a fan [of Bong Joon Ho]. I used to be simply considering, ‘What if?’ after which two months later, I really received the decision.”

He added, “I used to be so nervous. It wasn’t even confirmed. I used to be as nervous as I used to be as a rookie. However I didn’t need to present him how nervous I used to be. He advised me, ‘I need to work with you, however I’ve only one concern. You look so younger, however it’s a task with a daughter in her final 12 months of highschool.”

Lee Sun Gyun cracked everybody up by explaining his response, saying, “Director, my white hairs are insane. My hair is simply dyed! I’m greater than succesful!”

Early this 12 months, “Parasite” made historical past as the primary overseas language movie to win the Excellent Efficiency by a Cast in a Movement Image on the 26th Display screen Actors Guild Awards, which Lee Sun Gyun additionally touched on. He shared, “Wasn’t that insane? At SAG, there have been 5 nominees. The actors would come out and personally clarify what their film was about. We have been occurring stage, and abruptly all of the actors have been standing up for us. In entrance of me, Leonardo Dicaprio was clapping for me.”

Choi Woo Shik’s additionally defined his friendship with shut pal Park Web optimization Joon, who made a memorable cameo in “Parasite.” He defined, “We appeared collectively on this system ‘Shut Up Household.’ I’m his senior by six months. Web optimization Joon couldn’t even take a look at me again then.” Choi Woo Shik jokingly added, “I principally raised him, when he was all flustered and didn’t even know the place the cameras have been.”

