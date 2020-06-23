Lee Sun Hee And EXO’s Chanyeol To Perform “Anbu” Together On EBS’s “Area Sympathy”

Lee Sun Hee and EXO’s Chanyeol are making ready a particular stay efficiency of their duet!

On June 23, it was reported that Lee Sun Hee and Chanyeol can be performing their new track “Anbu” collectively on EBS’s “Area Sympathy.” A supply from EBS confirmed the information and mentioned, “Chanyeol can be becoming a member of Lee Sun Hee on stage throughout her ‘Area Sympathy’ look, which can be filmed tomorrow. The efficiency can be filmed with out an viewers.”

“Anbu” is the title observe of half one in all Lee Sun Hee’s 16th studio album, and Chanyeol wrote his personal rap lyrics and featured on the track. Lee Sun Hee lately revealed that Lee Seung Gi had been the one to recommend that she work with Chaneyol.

Lee Sun Hee and Chanyeol’s efficiency of “Anbu” on EBS’s “Area Sympathy” is about to air at midnight KST on July 17.

