Lee Sun Hee Praises EXO’s Chanyeol After Their Collab

Lee Sun Hee spoke extremely of EXO’s Chanyeol after working with him on her new title monitor!

On July 1, the legendary singer appeared as a visitor on the SBS PowerFM radio present “Choi Hwa Jung’s Energy Time,” the place she spoke about her newest album and its title monitor “Anbu.” Chanyeol, who’s a featured artist on the brand new tune, wrote his personal rap lyrics for the monitor.

Explaining that she had added a rap half to the tune as a result of she wished to incorporate the attitude of somebody from a youthful technology, Lee Sun Hee informed the story of how Lee Seung Gi had advisable Chanyeol as a possible collaborator.

“After pondering who could be an excellent match for this rap half, I ended up asking Lee Seung Gi for assist,” she stated. “I requested if there was somebody who raps nicely that he thought could be an excellent match. He advisable Chanyeol. So I listened to loads of EXO’s music, and I believed, ‘This man’s vocal tone would go nicely with mine.’ So I contacted him, and he instantly agreed.”

Smiling fondly, the veteran singer went on to precise her deep gratitude to Chanyeol for his enthusiasm concerning the tune. “He requested me to ship him the tune,” she recalled, “and in simply 10 days, he despatched me again what he stated was his ‘Anbu.’ I used to be so grateful, as a result of he was actually busy again then getting ready for his personal album.”

“Additionally, you may inform when somebody is being really honest,” she continued, “and even when he got here to report his half, you may inform that [Chanyeol] was really having fun with it and favored [the song]. And he stored eager to pour extra into it. That’s what made me assume, ‘I actually made such an incredible selection [of duet partner].’”

Chanyeol is at the moment gearing up for his comeback with Sehun of their subunit EXO-SC later this month. He may also be performing “Anbu” reside with Lee Sun Hee on EBS’s “Area Sympathy” on July 17.

