Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Hye Yoon, And More Announced For 2020 Asia Artist Awards Lineup

The primary lineup has been introduced for the 2020 Asia Artist Awards!

The Asia Artist Awards has been held yearly since 2016 and honors each actors and singers.

On October 13, the primary lineup of actors was introduced for this 12 months’s ceremony. Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Seon Ho, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Joo Younger, and Ahn Eun Jin are confirmed to attend the occasion.

Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop co-starred in “Dr. Romantic 2,” whereas Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Younger each starred in “Itaewon Class.” Kim Seon Ho has proven various charms by way of “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4” and is making his drama comeback quickly with “Begin-Up.” Kim Hye Yoon impressed along with her main position in “Extraordinary You,” and Ahn Eun Jin has acquired highlight by way of “Hospital Playlist” and “More Than Pals.”

The 2020 Asia Artist Awards might be held on November 25 with Tremendous Junior‘s Leeteuk as MC.

Keep tuned for the subsequent lineup!

Watch Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop in “Dr. Romantic 2”:

