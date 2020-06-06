Lee Sung Kyung Confirmed To Make Cameo Appearance In “As soon as Once more”

Lee Sung Kyung will likely be making a particular look in the KBS weekend drama “As soon as Once more!”

On June 5, OSEN reported that Lee Sung Kyung can be making a cameo within the drama. The actress has a connection to “As soon as Once more” by the screenwriter, Yang Hee Sung, who additionally wrote the screenplay for Lee Sung Kyung’s 2016 drama “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.”

Later that day, a supply from “As soon as Once more” confirmed the information. “It’s true that Lee Sung Kyung will likely be making a particular cameo look. Nothing has been formally determined but in regards to the character or the filming particulars. We’re grateful to Lee Sung Kyung for agreeing so readily to the request.”

Lee Sung Kyung’s final performing mission was within the SBS drama “Dr. Romantic 2.”

