Lee Sung Kyung In Talks For New Drama Focused On Entertainment Industry

Lee Sung Kyung is working on selecting a new project!

On April 26, an industry representative reported that the actress will lead the upcoming drama “Shooting Star” (literal title).

In response to the report, her agency YG Entertainment commented, “Lee Sung Kyung is positively considering [the offer] to star in ‘Shooting Star.’”

“Shooting Star” will tell the stories of people who work behind-the-scenes of the entertainment industry such as PR teams, managers, and reporters.

Lee Sung Kyung has been offered the role of Oh Han Byul, head of the PR team at an entertainment agency. She is known in the industry for her natural talent, knowing exactly what captures the public, and she possesses a persuasive voice and eyes.

If she accepts the role, this will be Lee Sung Kyung’s first drama in over a year since “Dr. Romantic 2” in early 2020.

Stay tuned for updates!

Source (1) (2)