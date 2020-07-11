Lee Sung Kyung Meets Up With “It’s Okay, That’s Love” Co-Star Sung Dong Il On “Home On Wheels” + Cutely Reacts To Watching Herself On The Show

The newest visitor on tvN’s “Home on Wheels” was mannequin and actress Lee Sung Kyung!

On the July 9 “Home on Wheels” broadcast, the primary solid of Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Gained, and Yeo Jin Goo bid farewell to their earlier visitor Gong Hyo Jin. They started to plan their third journey to a bamboo forest to fight the excruciating warmth exterior. Sung Dong Il shared, “Bamboo has all the time been refreshing so it would probably be cool wherever we go,” and he positioned the a part of the bamboo forest with essentially the most shade. Later, all of them expressed their want to eat watermelon in order that they headed out to the market to get some groceries.

As soon as they have been again within the forest, visitor Lee Sung Kyung appeared with a handful of presents. She adorably greeted her “It’s Okay, That’s Love” co-star Sung Dong Il by commenting, “It feels as if I noticed you simply yesterday.”

She instantly started handing out her presents, beginning with some much-needed solar hats. Then she pulled out a large bluetooth speaker and a shaved ice machine. Lee Sung Kyung began excitedly taking pictures together with her movie digicam, with the solid members expressing shock and fascination over how a lot she loves images.

After, Yeo Jin Goo gave her a fast tour of the tenting automobile. Lee Sung Kyung commented, “It’s cozier than it seems on TV.” Yeo Jin Goo relayed her message to the opposite members and he or she jokingly added, “I assume I’m too tall.” Seeing the 2 stick their heads out of the automobile window, Sung Dong Il exclaimed, “They appear to be they’re filming a espresso business!”

The group then made a refreshing watermelon punch earlier than establishing their mosquito internet. Exhausted from placing up the online, they started to brainstorm for dinner. Lee Sung Kyung advised, “Let’s eat meat,” and the group began to look up pork stomach. Utilizing the bamboo shoots they’d purchased from the market earlier, they determined to make bamboo shoot rice porridge with pork stomach.

After Lee Sung Kyung and Yeo Jin Goo had completed making the porridge, Lee Sung Kyung went exterior to set the desk.

Nevertheless, whereas Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Gained have been cooking the pork stomach, their tongs broke and the tin foil fell off, abruptly spinning the solid into chaos.

Because the episode aired, Lee Sung Kyung shared an cute publish to her Instagram tales that learn, “‘Home on Wheels’ is airing on tvN proper now…I appeared for a second firstly and I wish to disguise. I’m embarrassed. I forgot there have been cameras and I loved myself a lot that I don’t keep in mind how I did. Please watch over me kindly. What do I do? Ah!”

“Home on Wheels” airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

