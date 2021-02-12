Lee Sung Kyung Talks About Her Hopes For 2021, Filming “Dr. Romantic 2,” And More

Lee Sung Kyung sat down for an interview with Star Information during which she talked about her latest award win, her expertise filming “Dr. Romantic 2,” and extra!

On the 2020 Asia Artist Awards, Lee Sung Kyung received the Greatest Actor award alongside along with her “Dr. Romantic 2” co-star Ahn Hyo Seop. The actress was congratulated on the win and she or he stated, “Thanks a lot. I believe the ‘Greatest Actor’ award could also be the perfect award to obtain as an actress. Because you’ve given me such an important award, I’ll repay everybody with higher performances.”

She was additionally requested to share the way it felt to reunite with Ahn Hyo Seop by way of the ceremony. “I believe I used to be even happier due to the truth that I used to be receiving an important award with Hyo Seop, who was my associate in ‘Dr. Romantic 2,’” she replied. “I need to enhance with a purpose to repay the viewers, who shared their love.” Lee Sung Kyung went on to say, “I really feel very grateful and joyful as a result of I discovered rather a lot and acquired a lot love by way of ‘Dr. Romantic 2.’”

The actress was requested about working with Ahn Hyo Seop, and it was talked about that he had beforehand stated they’d been awkward collectively at first but it surely had been useful for his or her appearing early on.

Lee Sung Kyung described the expertise as enjoyable, including, “Hyo Seop acted in a honest means, in order his co-star, I used to be additionally in a position to act extra comfortably. It was nice as a result of though it was awkward and tough at first, as time went on, working with Hyo Seop additionally grew to become extra comfy, identical to Eun Jae and Woo Jin naturally coming to slot in at Doldam [Hospital].”

Lee Sung Kyung additionally stated that she’d requested Han Suk Kyu a variety of questions and acquired many items of recommendation. “I believe that even simply appearing with Grasp Kim [Han Suk Kyu’s character] whereas holding eye contact with him was an enormous honor and I used to be very fortunate,” she stated. “The issues I discovered whereas watching him act and the nice and cozy recommendation and teachings he gave me are such a treasure to me.”

“I believe I acquired a variety of nice issues from not solely Grasp Kim but additionally many different senior actors, so I used to be very fortunate to have been within the mission,” she stated. “On prime of the acting-related elements, I skilled the senior actors’ relaxed method and laughter and I might comply with them in that means too. I believe that’s why the set felt extra relaxed.”

Lee Sung Kyung described “Dr. Romantic 2” as an important mission that she misses and hated to half with. “I really feel like Doldam continues to be alive in my coronary heart,” she stated.

The actress had beforehand appeared as a physician within the drama “The Medical doctors,” and she or he was requested if she’d completed something specifically to arrange for her function in “Dr. Romantic 2.”

“If ‘The Medical doctors’ portrayed the struggles of its characters, then on this work I believe we confirmed a extra vivid look of the within of a hospital,” she stated. “On prime of outward appearances, I requested actual medical doctors for recommendation and did sensible coaching too with a purpose to extra realistically painting emergency conditions and surgical procedures. Additionally, it was an honor to have the ability to really feel and painting the feelings that that they undergo in actuality, past simply their look as a physician.”

Lee Sung Kyung’s character Cha Eun Jae handled trauma over surgical procedure, and she or he was requested if she’s personally skilled any trauma or nervousness and about overcoming that.

“I’ve additionally skilled each large and small traumas or difficulties, however now I’m overcoming that form of factor properly,” she stated. “Moderately than feeling impatient or making an attempt to beat it with my very own energy, I take a step again and let go, settle for it, and select the route of my ideas in a snug means, and I believe I’ve been in a position to overcome whereas doing that. I’ve been very fortunate. I believe it’s all as a result of the folks round me, my conditions, and my very own power has matched properly.”

Lee Sung Kyung was additionally requested about her plans for 2021. “I need to change into a extremely nice actress and an important individual,” she stated. “And my objective and hope is at all times to be sincerely joyful and have that happiness unfold to the folks round me. In 2021, I need to talk with my followers a bit extra. I need to specific my emotions to my followers who at all times look forward to me and love me, and I need to make it as much as them.” She added with a smile, “After all, I’m making an attempt to have the ability to greet them by way of an important mission too.” She ended the interview by sharing her love and gratitude to her followers.

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews