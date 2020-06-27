Lee Sung Kyung To Make Special Appearance In Upcoming Episode Of “As soon as Once more”

Lee Sung Kyung will likely be making a particular look within the upcoming episode of KBS2’s “As soon as Once more.”

The actress will likely be taking over the position of a preferred mannequin named Ji Solar Kyung, and new stills from “As soon as Once more” present her encounter with Track Da Hee (performed by Lee Cho Hee) and Yoon Jae Seok (performed by Lee Sang Yi).

Whereas Ji Solar Kyung and Yoon Jae Seok appear fortunately engaged in dialog, Track Da Hee is decidedly sad as she observes their interplay, and the couple goes on to have their first struggle following their assembly with Ji Solar Kyung.

A supply from the drama mentioned, “We thank actress Lee Sung Kyung for agreeing to look within the drama for author Yang Hee Seung and for giving it her all throughout filming. It was shiny and cheerful on set, and the scene turned out nice. Although transient, please sit up for the chemistry between Lee Sung Kyung, Lee Cho Hee, and Lee Sang Yi.”

The subsequent episode of “As soon as Once more” airs June 27 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode of “As soon as Once more”:

