Lee Tae Hwan Aspires To Be Something More In Upcoming Historical Drama

KBS’s upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title) starring Kim Myung Soo and Kwon Nara has shared a primary glimpse of Lee Tae Hwan in character!

“Secret Royal Inspector” is a comic book thriller drama a few secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to deliver justice, uncover corruption, and clear up the folks’s issues. A secret royal inspector was an actual authorities place within the Joseon dynasty, specifically appointed by the king.

Kim Myung Soo performs Sung Yi Kyum, a public official on the Hongmungwan (Workplace of Particular Advisors) who turns into appointed to the place of secret royal inspector. Kwon Nara performs Hong Da In, a damo (a girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who’s in disguise as a gisaeng (courtesan educated in music and the humanities).

In the drama, Lee Tae Hwan takes the position of Sung Yi Bum, Sung Yi Kyum’s half-brother. Sung Yi Bum aspires to satisfy his goals of transferring up the ladder, however he steadily begins to alter due to the unhappy actuality that he can’t surpass his standing.

In the newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Lee Tae Hwan exudes a charismatic aura because the sturdy and quiet Sung Yi Bum. Regardless of his tough nature, his eyes are deep with disappointment, and viewers are curious to seek out out about his mysterious backstory.

Sung Yi Bum will painting an affectionate but edgy bromance with Sung Yi Kyum, and he may also contact hearts along with his devoted love for one lady.

“Secret Royal Inspector” premieres on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

