Lee Tae Ri On His Experience Acting With “Story Of The 9-Tailed” Co-Stars, His Goals As An Actor, And More

Lee Tae Ri talked about engaged on the hit tvN drama “Story of the 9-Tailed”!

The fantasy motion romance drama starred Lee Dong Wook because the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon, Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah, and Kim Bum as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang. Lee Tae Ri took the function of the villainous Imoogi, a serpent beast in human kind who is Lee Yeon’s enemy.

In a current interview, Lee Tae Ri mentioned, “The drama ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ was like a present to me. It was a really thrilling and particular drama that I used to be actually trying ahead to. I feel that could be why I nonetheless haven’t let go of the character Imoogi. I had a lot enjoyable filming. It was a brand new and tough problem for me as an actor, however I wish to hold it in my coronary heart for a very long time due to the love that many individuals have given it.”

Lee Tae Ri has carried out a variety of characters in dramas that additionally embrace “Magnificence Inside” and “Extraordinary You.” He was requested if he’d felt any strain when taking over the function of a villain.

“I all the time wish to attempt completely different characters as an actor, and I wish to present sudden variations of myself to viewers by means of my transformations,” he shared. “So I used to be attracted by the truth that I may present a unique picture and efficiency by enjoying a villain, which I hadn’t accomplished earlier than. Of course I assumed that I would make viewers offended whereas enjoying the function of a villain, however I really thought rather a lot about how I would have the ability to painting the character in a extra evil approach to create a extra tense battle.”

“For me, Imoogi was like a brand new problem and task for me,” he mentioned. “Though I all the time take pleasure in taking over challenges and displaying new variations of myself, there was that rather more strain and rigidity too. Fortunately I heard folks say that my picture transformation had been successful. It was a treasured and glad function that grew to become a giant supply of energy and a foothold for me when it comes to taking over new challenges sooner or later as nicely.”

When requested about working along with his co-stars, Lee Tae Ri mentioned, “Since I used to be immersed within the function of Imoogi, I used to be all the time feeling tense and burdened on set. Everybody gave me numerous assist and recommendation and made me really feel snug. Due to them, we have been in a position to wrap issues up nicely. I may study rather a lot on set, and I used to be actually glad to have the prospect to work along with such nice actors. It was an enormous reward for me.”

Lee Tae Ri was requested if there have been another works that he used as references with the intention to tackle the character of Imoogi. He shared, “It was a tough function, and he was an unrealistic particular person with fantasy parts. Due to this fact, somewhat than confer with different works, I created him whereas speaking rather a lot with the director about Imoogi’s previous, story, his character, and feelings.”

He shared that whereas he joined the drama’s story a number of episodes in, he had participated beginning with the primary script studying to get a way of the ambiance upfront. He’d additionally watched footage of Jo Bo Ah enjoying Nam Ji Ah possessed by Imoogi and the actor enjoying the youthful model of his character in order that he may attempt to proceed the character in an analogous method.

When requested what probably the most memorable scene within the present was for him, Lee Tae Ri mentioned, “I keep in mind the scene in episode 15 the place I am going to the Afterlife Immigration Workplace, and I acted with Kim Jung Nan. It was an vital scene that supplied a twist as I seem trying like [her character’s son] Bok Gil, and it was additionally vital as a result of Imoogi begins to indicate his fully true self in that scene, so I used to be very nervous and excited once I went to set to movie it.”

Lee Tae Ri went on to share, “Whereas I used to be getting ready for this drama, I might purposely exit at night time and wander across the park, reciting my traces alone and attempting to get used to the darkness inside my thoughts. Imoogi has numerous scary and chilling traces like ‘I wish to kill you’ and ‘I’m going to kill you.’ I keep in mind one time once I was training by speaking to myself whereas I used to be strolling, I noticed somebody who had been coming towards me all of a sudden get stunned and flip round to go the opposite method, and I shortly went residence after that.”

When requested what sort of actor he desires to be remembered as, Lee Tae Ri mentioned, “I’m attempting exhausting to indicate the distinctive charms of every character I play, however I feel I’ve a protracted approach to go. I wish to work exhausting in order that I might be remembered as an actor who can pull off any function he’s given, one that individuals will belief in and wish to watch.”

“I wish to pull off each style and character that I haven’t tried but, however I feel there’s a sure good timing for every of them,” he mentioned. “Now, I wish to attempt doing a recent youth romance earlier than I get a bit older. Simply as a lot as I wish to present viewers many various variations of myself, I wish to develop into a hard-working actor who doesn’t take a break and retains enjoying many various characters. Should you wait only a bit extra, I’ll return with one other completely different function.”

Lee Tae Ri was additionally requested who he’d wish to work with sooner or later, and he named Music Kang Ho, Ha Jung Woo, and Lee Byung Hun, sharing how a lot he admires them as an actor.

“Story of the 9-Tailed” wrapped up with its finale on December 3.

