Lee Won Geun Offered Role In Drama Kim Ah Joong And Lee Sang Yoon Are In Talks For

Lee Won Geun has obtained a casting provide for a brand new drama!

On January 13, Ilgan Sports activities reported that the actor will be part of the forged of the upcoming SBS drama “One the Girl” (literal title).

In response to the report, his company Yooborn Firm clarified, “He obtained a proposal for the drama, and he’s positively reviewing it.”

“One the Girl” is a few corrupt feminine prosecutor looking for her reminiscences after getting amnesia and switching lives with a modest chaebol daughter-in regulation who seems precisely the identical as her. Lee Sang Yoon and Kim Ah Joong are in talks to play the leads.

Lee Won Geun was supplied the position of Ahn Yoo Joon, Jo Yeon Joo’s (the character Kim Ah Joong could play) colleague of the Judicial Analysis and Coaching Institute. He’s good-looking, sensible, and humble, and he’s beloved by the professors of the institute. Each of his dad and mom are professors, and so they converse formally to one another in addition to their very own youngsters.

Ahn Yoo Joon went to a non-public elementary college, worldwide center college, and overseas language highschool. As a consequence of his well-educated background and candy persona, all of the professors need him as their son-in-law. He was at all times surrounded by elite folks with rich backgrounds and good schooling, so he falls for the refreshing charms of the daring and powerful Jo Yeon Joo.

Lee Won Geun formally discharged from the navy on January 7, 2021. If he decides to simply accept this position, it will likely be his first drama after serving within the navy.

The upcoming drama will likely be written by scriptwriter Kim Yoon and helmed by director Choi Younger Hoon, who labored on “A Phrase From Heat Coronary heart,” “Excessive Society,” and “Good Casting.”

“One the Girl” is slated to air in 2021.

