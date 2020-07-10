Lee Yeon Hee Rocks Powerful Transformation For Upcoming Sci-Fi Project “SF8”

Lee Yeon Hee has proven off a formidable transformation for her new position in “SF8”!

MBC’s “SF8” is a sci-fi crossover undertaking that tells the story of individuals within the close to future who dream of an ideal society by way of technological developments. Eight Administrators Guild of Korea (DGK) administrators have created 40-minute initiatives that deal with an array of topics together with synthetic intelligence (AI), augmented actuality (AR), digital actuality (VR), robots, gaming, fantasy, horror, superpowers, and disasters.

Lee Yeon Hee stars alongside Lee Dong Hwi in director Roh Deok’s “Complete Physique” (literal title). She performs Solar Ho, a personality who tries her finest to seek for hidden secrets and techniques.

Within the stills for her upcoming position, Lee Yeon Hee coolly sits atop a motorbike earlier than being taken away by cops, sporting bleached hair for the primary time in her life and displaying a totally totally different aspect than her normal picture.

Lee Yeon Hee commented, “I needed to strive a character who lives in their very own world and freely expresses their ideas. In that regard, ‘Complete Physique’ is a undertaking the place I received to have new experiences so I had plenty of enjoyable filming.”

In her current drama “The Recreation: In direction of Zero,” from motion to romance scenes, Lee Yeon Hee has demonstrated the wide selection of her performing and there’s excessive anticipation for a way she’ll painting this position.

“SF8” shall be pre-released on the OTT platform wavve on July 10 and can air on MBC this August. Watch the teasers right here!

