Lee Yeon Hee Talks About Leaving SM, Pursuing Different Images In Performing, And More

Lee Yeon Hee teamed up with Area Homme Plus for a classy pictorial!

Throughout the photograph shoot, she exuded gentle and refined charms with numerous expressions and poses.

In the interview afterward, the actress talked about leaving SM Leisure after 20 years. She candidly defined, “Leaving SM felt like graduating from faculty. It was a pure factor and an attractive farewell. I wished to be part of an company that was devoted to actors and obtain a brand new, constructive impetus.”

Again in Might 2020, Lee Yeon Hee wrote a heartfelt letter to announce her marriage. She commented, “I hope the general public simply sees me as actress Lee Yeon Hee reasonably than anybody’s spouse or somebody who has a husband.”

As a toddler, the actress was described as one who was brilliant and energetic and cherished to play. Nonetheless, she skilled a interval of timidity as she started her profession as an actress. Many administrators solid her for pure roles due to her “old flame” picture, and she or he admitted she wished to allow them to know she has different sides as nicely.

In “SF8,” Lee Yeon Hee performed To Solar Ho, a personality with tough pores and skin and wild hair who rode a motorbike. It was fully completely different from her earlier roles, and this challenge helped her relieve her thirst for change. She stated, “It’s a tricky, noir drama. What I favored concerning the director Roh Deok was the way in which she noticed me. She noticed my filmography and realized that I’ve loads of issues I need to problem. Different administrators would’ve requested me, ‘You’ve solely performed harmless and fairly characters. Will this position be okay?’ Nonetheless, she didn’t take a look at me like that, so I used to be actually comfortable.”

She additionally talked about her upcoming film “New 12 months Blues,” which tells the story of 4 {couples} who should every overcome completely different fears and issues as they face the start of a brand new 12 months. Her character Jin Ah is somebody who labored laborious all of life however went far-off to Argentina with none concrete plans as a consequence of numerous occasions.

Lee Yeon Hee shared she was as soon as much like Jin Ah, saying, “I’ve been working laborious since I used to be younger, however I reached the purpose of burnout in my mid-20s. I’ve been doing my greatest, however I turned anxious due to the way in which folks perceived me. I wished to go someplace nobody knew me, so I simply purchased a ticket to Paris. My company tried to cease me, however I stated, ‘Why? I’m an grownup. Don’t comply with me,” and I left with no supervisor. It was superb, and I walked lots in Paris. I actually loved it, and I used to be comfortable. After that, I went to Paris yearly till COVID-19 occurred.”

She added she grew by way of touring and stated, “Just some years in the past, I didn’t take into consideration enjoyable. However now I can see that I was rising smaller in entrance of the way in which folks noticed me. I received’t try this anymore.”

The actress expressed her need to play distinctive roles. She defined, “I need to play a practical character that exists in each day life. I feel that’s the ‘basis for rising as an actor.’ In the movie ‘Chungking Specific,’ the short-haired Faye who works at a quick meals restaurant is absolutely charming however lifelike. I need to play somebody like her or a wealthy character who doesn’t care about others.”

Lee Yeon Hee’s full interview and pictorial will probably be within the February situation of “Area Homme Plus.”

Watch “SF8” on Viki:

Watch Now

Supply (1)