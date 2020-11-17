Lee Yeon Hee To Leave SM Entertainment + In Talks With VAST Entertainment

Actress Lee Yeon Hee will likely be starting a brand new chapter after leaving her long-time company SM Entertainment.

Following a report on November 17, a supply from SM Entertainment confirmed with Newsen that Lee Yeon Hee’s unique contract with the company will finish quickly. They added, “We’ll proceed to assist her profession.”

It was additionally reported that Lee Yeon Hee will now be becoming a member of VAST Entertainment, house to Hyun Bin, Lee Jae Wook, and extra. A supply from VAST Entertainment said to Newsen, “It’s true that we’re in talks, however nothing’s been determined.”

Lee Yeon Hee gained the grand prize on the SM Entertainment Greatest Youth contest in 2001 and went on to signal a contract with the corporate. She has acted in dramas together with “My Beautiful Household,” “One Positive Day,” “East of Eden,” “Miss Korea,” “Into the World Once more,” “The Package deal,” “The Recreation: In the direction of Zero,” “SF8,” and lots of extra. Her movie credit embrace “A Millionaire’s First Love,” “M,” “Detective Ok: Secret of the Misplaced Island,” and extra. This June, she tied the knot together with her non-celebrity husband.

