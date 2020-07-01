Lee Yi Kyung In Talks To Join New Historical Drama Alongside Kwon Nara And Kim Myung Soo

We could also be seeing Lee Yi Kyung in a brand new drama quickly!

On June 30, a supply from Lee Yi Kyung’s company HB Leisure responded to studies about him showing in a brand new historic drama and mentioned, “It’s true that Lee Yi Kyung has obtained a suggestion to seem in ‘New Secret Royal Inspector’ and he’s at present trying over the function.”

“New Secret Royal Inspector” will inform the story of the key royal inspector, a place distinctive to the Joseon Dynasty. Secret royal inspectors have been authorities officers who have been specifically appointed by the king and dispatched incognito to native provinces to listen to the tales of the folks and monitor officers for corruption. They supplied the general public with a voice and have become the king’s eyes and ears, however couldn’t reveal their true selves. The heroic achievements of secret royal inspectors are a detailed illustration of the justice sought by many individuals in modern-day society.

Based on the studies, Lee Yi Kyung has been supplied the function of Park Choon Sam, an harmless youth who is filled with chatter, affection, and tears. If he takes on the function, it is going to be his first drama look in roughly a 12 months since tvN’s quick drama “Spouse’s Mattress.” Kim Myung Soo and Kwon Nara are additionally in talks to affix the drama.

Keep tuned for extra updates

