Lee Yi Kyung Is Pure-Hearted And Affectionate In Kim Myung Soo And Kwon Nara’s New Historical Drama

KBS2’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (working title) launched new stills of Lee Yi Kyung!

The present is a comic book thriller drama a couple of secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to deliver justice, uncover corruption, and clear up the individuals’s issues. A secret royal inspector was a actual authorities place within the Joseon dynasty, specifically appointed by the king.

Lee Yi Kyung will play Park Choon Sam, who has been serving Sung Yi Kyum (Kim Myung Soo), a public official on the Hongmungwan (Workplace of Particular Advisors), since a younger age. Over the course of greater than 10 years, Park Choon Sam has grown up whereas aiding Sung Yi Kyum at any time when wanted. Since Park Choon Sam doesn’t know the whereabouts of his household, Sung Yi Kyum has been be extra than simply his grasp.

Park Choon Sam can even have various chemistry with the opposite characters within the drama as a pure-hearted youth who falls in love simply. He’s a personality who’s stuffed with curiosity and drive in addition to affection. In explicit, he’ll present a detailed relationship with Sung Yi Kyum for the reason that two have spent a few years collectively.

In the newly launched stills, Lee Yi Kyung seems to be to be straight out of Joseon dynasty. Park Choon Sam wears a topknot on his head, and regardless of his threadbare clothes, he’s unable to cover his distinctive charisma. The bamboo hat additionally provides to Park Choon Sam’s charms. Viewers are already excited to see Park Choon Sam’s position as he takes down evil with the key royal inspectors.

“Secret Royal Inspector” is slated to premiere December 21.

