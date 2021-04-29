Lee Yo Won In Talks To Make Long-Awaited Return To Small Screen In New Drama

Lee Yo Won may be returning to the small screen!

On April 28, both Lee Yo Won’s agency and the producers of the upcoming drama “Green Mothers Club” (literal title) confirmed that the actress was in talks to appear in the show.

The producers of the drama stated, “It’s true that we made a casting offer to Lee Yo Won and that she is currently reviewing the offer. The exact time that [the drama] will air has not yet been decided.”

Meanwhile, a representative of Lee Yo Won’s agency similarly confirmed, “Lee Yo Won has received a casting offer for ‘Green Mothers Club,’ and she is currently in talks for the drama with a favorable outlook.”

“Green Mothers Club” is described as a drama about the strong bonds and sisterhood between mothers. Should Lee Yo Won accept her offer, it will mark her first drama since “The Running Mates: Human Rights” in 2019.

Watch Lee Yo Won in “The Running Mates: Human Rights” with subtitles below!

