Lee Yoo Bi Revealed To Have Been Injured On The Set Of “Joseon Exorcist”

Actress Lee Yoo Bi sustained an harm whereas filming the upcoming SBS drama “Joseon Exorcist.”

On February 26, a supply from “Joseon Exorcist” said, “On February 25, in the course of filming the drama, actress Lee Yoo Bi hit her knee on a part of the set. After a medical examination, she was identified with a ligament harm. We’re in discussions along with her company to handle her schedule in order that she will be able to concentrate on recovering and put her well being first.”

The actress shared on Instagram Tales, “It’s not my ankle however an harm to the knee cartilage. I’ve to relaxation for 2 weeks, however I’ll recuperate rapidly and get again to filming. Thanks for worrying about me and cheering me on!”

Again in December 2020, Jang Dong Yoon skilled a fall on horseback whereas filming “Joseon Exorcist,” although he sustained no severe accidents.

“Joseon Exorcist” is a fantasy historic drama about evil spirits that take over the dominion of Joseon quickly after its institution. It stars Kam Woo Sung, Park Sung Hoon, Jang Dong Yoon, Kim Dong Jun, Geum Sae Rok, and extra. The drama premieres on March 22 and might be obtainable on Viki.

