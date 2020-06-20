Lee Yoo Bi Takes Legal Action Against Malicious Comments And False Rumors

Actress Lee Yoo Bi has filed a legal grievance towards malicious commenters.

On June 19, a supply from her company, Y-Bloom Leisure, said to Xportsnews, “We now have just lately sued malicious commenters on the fees of defamation and contempt.”

Again in November 2019, Lee Yoo Bi was swept up in a courting rumor with The Rose’s Woosung. Each side denied the rumor and affirmed that the 2 are merely buddies.

The supply from Y-Bloom Leisure continued, “This isn’t solely concerning the courting rumor. On a periodic foundation, there are individuals who publish malicious feedback whereas altering their usernames. They maintain spreading rumors which might be past private assaults, so we now have determined to file a grievance.

“Though we checked the reality and launched an official assertion, folks maintain writing as if that they had seen them proper subsequent to them. We saved monitoring the state of affairs, and it grew to become so extreme that we sued.”

Lee Yoo Bi has additionally responded to malicious commenters on social media. After a malicious commenter appeared to reference the courting rumor by saying, “It’s unhealthy manners to travel about your non-public life” and Lee Yoo Bi responded, “I’ve turned this over to the cyber crime unit. Thanks for worrying about me.”

Lee Yoo Bi just lately stepped down from her KBS selection program “Canines Are Unbelievable,” and is in talks to seem within the movie “Epilogue.”

