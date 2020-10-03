Lee Yoo Ri And Im Joo Eun Have A Tense Confrontation In “Lie After Lie”

Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” shared new stills of Lee Yoo Ri and Im Joo Eun!

The suspense-romance drama stars Lee Yoo Ri as Ji Eun Soo, a girl who places her life on the road with a harmful lie with the intention to be reunited together with her organic daughter. After marrying right into a chaebol household, Ji Eun Soo finds herself branded a husband-killer within the blink of a watch – and through her imprisonment for her husband’s homicide, she loses custody of her daughter.

In the drama, Yeon Jung Hoon portrays Kang Ji Min, a TV reporter who adopted Ji Eun Soo’s daughter Kang Woo Joo (Go Na Hee), and Im Joo Eun performs Eun Se Mi, Kang Ji Min’s ex-wife who nonetheless has emotions for him.

Spoiler

Beforehand on “Lie After Lie,” Ji Eun Soo confessed to Kang Ji Min that she preferred him, and he accepted her emotions. Simply as their relationship was progressing into one thing extra, somebody tried to reveal the reality about Ji Eun Soo’s relationship with Kang Woo Joo.

Ji Eun Soo will come throughout one other impediment within the upcoming episode. In the brand new stills, Ji Eun Soo and Eun Se Mi have a tense confrontation. Eun Se Mi gazes at Ji Eun Soo with an air of triumph, whereas Ji Eun Soo’s expression crumbles with a lack of confidence. Her distress is additional fueled by the arrival of a mysterious package deal. These disconcerting occasions elevate questions on Ji Eun Soo’s future with Kang Ji Min and Kang Woo Joo.

“Lie After Lie” airs each Friday and Saturday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with English subtitles

