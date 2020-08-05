Lee Yoo Ri And Yeon Jung Hoon Are More Than Meets The Eye In Posters For New Suspense Romance Drama

Channel A’s upcoming drama “Lie After Lie” has revealed new posters of its principal characters!

“Lie After Lie” is a suspense melodrama a couple of lady who begins a false romance so as to turn out to be the stepmother of her organic daughter, who has been adopted by one other man. The Friday-Saturday drama stars Lee Yoo Ri, Yeon Jung Hoon, Lee Il Hwa, Im Joo Eun, Kwon Hwa Woon, and extra.

Lee Yoo Ri performs Ji Eun Soo, the daughter-in-law of a chaebol household who finds herself reworked right into a husband killer in a single second. The youngster she gave delivery to in jail was adopted by another person, and she or he is decided to do no matter it takes to turn out to be her youngster’s mom once more.

In the poster, Lee Yoo Ri seems solemn, however she is ready on doing something for her daughter. The textual content reads, “Love, there’s nothing I can’t do.”

Yeon Jung Hoon portrays Kang Ji Min, a TV reporter who appears chilly on the surface however has a heat coronary heart. He’s a agency supporter of those that are thought of social outcasts. He’s revered as a reporter, however at residence, he’s a doting single father.

His poster says, “I consider your lies,” and he reveals off a small, heat smile.

In the meantime, Lee Il Hwa takes on the function of Kim Ho Ran, the CEO of the make-up firm D.O Cosmetics. Kim Ho Ran can be Ji Eun Soo’s mother-in-law, and they are going to be dealing with tense confrontations.

In the poster, Lee Il Hwa creates a chilly environment and appears to precise each mild and darkness. Her poster says, “The place did it begin to go mistaken?”

Subsequent up is Im Joo Eun’s poster, which reads, “I needed to see you even when it meant going to those lengths.” The poster depicts her character Eun Se Mi, who seems to be gazing at somebody. Eun Se Mi is Kang Ji Min’s ex-wife, and issues begin to go awry when she will get concerned.

Kwon Hwa Woon rounds out the principle forged because the character Kim Yeon Joon, who’s harmless and sincere in the case of love. His poster reads, “I’ll defend you to any extent further.”

“Lie After Lie” premieres on September Four at 10:50 p.m. KST and might be obtainable on Viki.

