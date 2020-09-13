Lee Yoo Ri And Yeon Jung Hoon Experience A Change In Their Relationship In Upcoming Episode Of “Lie After Lie”

Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” has revealed new stills of Lee Yoo Ri and Yeon Jung Hoon.

“Lie After Lie” is a brand new suspense-romance drama starring Lee Yoo Ri as Ji Eun Soo, a lady who places her life on the road with a harmful lie in an effort to be reunited along with her organic daughter. After marrying right into a chaebol household, Ji Eun Soo finds herself branded a husband-killer within the blink of a watch — and through her imprisonment for her husband’s homicide, she loses custody of her daughter.

After repeated misunderstandings, by means of which Lee Yoo Ri was virtually arrested after being mistaken for a kidnapper by Yeon Jung Hoon, the 2 reunite within the new stills, exuding a very totally different ambiance from their earlier conferences. Yeon Jung Hoon holds an umbrella out for Lee Yoo Ri, who’s standing within the rain. Although he had beforehand had his guard up round Lee Yoo Ri, his expression tells a distinct story, elevating viewers’ anticipations for what causes their relationship to vary within the upcoming episode.

The following episode of “Lie After Lie” airs September 12 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

