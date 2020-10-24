Lee Yoo Ri And Yeon Jung Hoon Turn The Tide Against Lee Il Hwa In “Lie After Lie”

Channel A’s Friday-Saturday drama “Lie After Lie” has shared a sneak peek at its upcoming episode!

Spoiler

Beforehand on “Lie After Lie,” it was revealed that Ji Eun Soo’s (performed by Lee Yoo Ri) late husband Jeon Ki Bum (Tune Jae Hee) isn’t Kim Ho Ran’s (performed by Lee Il Hwa) organic son. With the reality popping out little by little, Kim Ho Ran began to really feel threatened, and she or he instructed Kang Ji Min (performed by Yeon Jung Hoon) that if Ji Eun Soo leaves, she’ll permit him to reside peacefully along with his daughter Kang Woo Joo (Go Na Hee). Kang Ji Min pretended to simply accept the provide however dug into her secrets and techniques to disclose her slush fund.

With simply two episodes left till the conclusion, the drama unveiled stills of Ji Eun Soo and Kang Ji Min’s makes an attempt to drive Kim Ho Ran right into a nook. In one set of images, Ji Eun Soo visits Kim Ho Ran, and Kim Ho Ran seems uneasy and anxious. Additionally, Mr. Hwang (Lee Chul Min), the one who murdered Yoon Sang Kyu (Lee Received Jong) and harbors a serious secret, is captured, and viewers are eager to search out out if he would be the key to placing Kim Ho Ran behind bars.

In the second set of stills, Kang Ji Min and Kim Ho Ran sit face-to-face in an interrogation room. He seems to be at her with sharp, distrusting eyes, and she or he stares again with an unreadable expression. Even supposing she has nowhere to again down, she stays calm and emotionless, which is able to improve stress and suspicion within the drama. Questions are mounting over whether or not Kim Ho Ran will face her downfall or if she has a secret counterattack up her sleeve.

Episode 15 of “Lie After Lie” will air on October 23 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

