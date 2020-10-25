Lee Yoo Ri Doesn’t Hesitate To Risk Her Life For Her Daughter In “Lie After Lie”

Lee Yoo Ri will likely be present process surgical procedure within the last episode of “Lie After Lie.”

Spoiler

In the earlier episode, Ji Eun Soo formally cleared her identify, and he or she married Kang Ji Min (Yeon Jung Hoon), the adoptive father of her organic daughter Kang Woo Joo (Go Na Hee). Nevertheless, they’re but to attain full happiness as a result of Kang Woo Joo suffers from an incurable illness, and the one approach to save her is a transplant surgical procedure.

On October 24, the drama shared a peek on the last episode. In the brand new stills, Ji Eun Soo is carrying a hospital robe. Regardless of the very fact she has to endure a dangerous operation, she wears a peaceable smile on her face. Kang Ji Min gazes at her with a combination of fear and guilt, and his household surrounds each Ji Eun Soo and Kang Woo Joo with involved expressions.

The ultimate episode of “Lie After Lie” will air on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with English subtitles on Viki:

