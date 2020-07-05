Lee Yoo Ri Talks About New Film And Learning Traditional Korean Narrative Song

Actress Lee Yoo Ri appeared on the July three broadcast of SBS PowerFM’s “Kim Younger Chul’s PowerFM” and talked about her new movie “The Singer.”

The actress revealed that she discovered some pansori (conventional Korean narrative music) for the movie. She stated, “As a result of now we have Lee Bong Geun, who’s an professional, I didn’t should be that good. I simply had to have the ability to do it easily.” On what number of months she discovered, she stated, laughing, “I feel I discovered for about 5 days.”

When requested if there have been any difficulties she confronted, she joked, “I simply pretended that it was exhausting. Lee Bong Geun did every part. There was one scene the place my character was getting hit, and I acquired hit for actual as soon as throughout rehearsal.”

Speaking about fellow actors that debuted concurrently she did, together with Gong Yoo and Im Soo Jung, she stated, “It’d be nice if all of us acquired collectively. Perhaps in a household drama? Gong Yoo might be the large brother, Im Soo Jung the older sister, and I’ll be the youngest. In truth, we’re all the identical age, however since I’m the one organizing this, [I’ll be the youngest].”

Wanting again on her character from “Jang Bori Is Right here,” Lee Yoo Ri stated cheerfully, “I’ve been cursed at sufficient for a lifetime. Folks even made threatening cellphone calls to my company.” She added, “I appreciated being cursed at. As a result of that’s curiosity, too, and my character was the type of character [to get cursed at].”

