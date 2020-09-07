Lee Yoo Ri Talks About What To Keep An Eye On In Her New Suspense-Romance Drama “Lie After Lie”

Lee Yoo Ri has shared her ideas on her newest drama!

Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” is a brand new suspense-romance drama a couple of lady who’s prepared to lie and put her life on the road with a view to be reunited together with her organic daughter. Lee Yoo Ri stars as Ji Eun Soo, a girl whose life falls aside within the blink of an eye fixed when she is accused of murdering her abusive husband, the inheritor to a chaebol household. Regardless of her insistence that she is harmless, she finally ends up going to jail for his homicide and shedding custody of her daughter.

The drama acquired off to a powerful begin this previous weekend, with viewership rankings greater than doubling for its second episode.

Describing why she had been drawn to the drama and the position of Ji Eun Soo, Lee Yoo Ri recalled, “After studying Elements 1 by way of four of the script, I needed to seem within the drama so badly. My final drama was a comedy, so I needed to do one thing honest and heartbreaking this time, even when it was troublesome.”

The actress additionally confirmed a deep affection for her character, explaining, “Regardless that Eun Soo’s state of affairs could seem to be a far-off story, it’s truly one thing that may occur even to our closest buddies and neighbors. I don’t consider myself as separate from Eun Soo.”

When requested about her expertise filming the drama, Lee Yoo Ri couldn’t say sufficient good issues about her co-stars. She remarked, “We filmed for about six months. We spent extra time with one another than with our households.”

“Though the subject material was troublesome, we had a whole lot of enjoyable throughout filming,” she went on. “All of my co-stars, together with Yeon Jung Hoon, have actually nice personalities. We spent a whole lot of time discussing [the drama], and we had been in a position to act comfortably with one another.”

As for what to maintain an eye fixed out for because the story unfolds, Lee Yoo Ri shared that the important thing query viewers needs to be asking themselves is “Who’s mendacity?”

Lee Yoo Ri additionally spoke about her character’s maternal intuition, commenting, “Eun Soo gave delivery to her youngster in jail and was then separated from her immediately. She’s a personality who doesn’t know what maternal love is, and he or she’s a novice who has a tough time expressing it. I approached Eun Soo’s scenes with that mindset.”

She added, “I didn’t do something particular to organize. I feel that I simply went with the circulate of the drama by way of portraying and constructing the character.”

Lastly, when requested to call what was most memorable about filming, the actress replied, “As a result of filming for this drama took such a very long time, I feel I’m always reminded of every individual [in the cast and crew]. Since I spent a lot time with the opposite actors particularly, I’ve a whole lot of good recollections of working along with them.”

“Lie After Lie” airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the newest episode of “Lie After Lie” with English subtitles beneath!

