Lee Yoo Ri’s New Drama “Lie After Lie” Boasts Handsome Cast Of Male Leads

Channel A’s upcoming drama “Lie After Lie” has unveiled a sneak peek of its good-looking male stars in character!

“Lie After Lie” is a brand new suspense-romance drama starring Lee Yoo Ri as Ji Eun Soo, a lady who places her life on the road with a harmful lie to be able to be reunited along with her organic daughter. After marrying right into a chaebol household, Ji Eun Soo finds herself branded a husband-killer within the blink of a watch—and through her imprisonment for his homicide, she loses custody of her daughter.

On August 22, the upcoming drama launched a brand new glimpse of its 4 male leads, every of whom possesses totally totally different charms.

Yeon Jung Hoon exudes a tender, light aura as compassionate TV reporter and devoted father Kang Ji Min, whereas Kwon Hwa Woon offers off a more durable vibe because the pure-hearted professional golfer Kim Yeon Joon, who solely has eyes for one lady on the subject of love. Over the course of the drama, the 2 characters will type a tense love triangle with Ji Eun Soo at its heart.

Kwon Hyuk Hyun seems stoic and completely poised as Kim Woong, the assistant to Ji Eun Soo’s mom in legislation Kim Ho Ran (performed by Lee Il Hwa), who’s the CEO of her personal cosmetics firm.

Then again, Yoon Sung Mo is dressed rather more casually because the enjoyable and cheerful Choi Hyun Bin, an outgoing junior colleague of Kang Ji Min’s.

“Lie After Lie” premieres on September four at 10:50 p.m. KST and can be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

Within the meantime, try a teaser for the drama under!

