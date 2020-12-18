Lee Yoo Young And Lee Sang Yeob Describe Working Together For Their Relatable Story In 2020 KBS Drama Special

Lee Yoo Young and Lee Sang Yeob talked about teaming up for “Traces of Love,” the ninth instalment of KBS’s 2020 Drama Special!

The pair star on this workplace romance drama as a former couple who nonetheless have emotions for one another. Lee Yoo Young takes the function of Lee Joo Young, a deputy at an architectural agency, whereas Lee Sang Yeob performs her ex-boyfriend Jung Ji Sub, who finally ends up working at her agency. They broke up three years in the past after having dated for 5 years.

On December 17, Lee Yoo Young, Lee Sang Yeob, and producing director Yoo Young Eun spoke concerning the drama at a web-based press convention on the day of the story’s broadcast.

“All relationships go away traces behind on an individual to a point,” stated Yoo Young Eun. “Each Joo Young and Ji Sub nonetheless have these traces, and I wished to depict the story of them reuniting in that scenario.”

Lee Sang Yeob spoke about why he determined to seem within the drama. “The story itself looks like one thing that will occur in actual life, so it didn’t appear as if it might be like performing,” stated Lee Sang Yeob. “I feel you’ll be capable to see the true Lee Sang Yeob on this challenge.”

When requested why he selected to participate in a brief drama, Lee Sang Yeob stated, “It wasn’t that I had a motive to decide on it a lot as I actually appreciated the story. I’d seen Director Yoo Young Eun’s earlier works and I wished to work along with her. I additionally wished to behave with Lee Yoo Young.”

He went on to speak about his expertise starring alongside Lee Yoo Young. Lee Sang Yeob stated, “One thing that actually stunned me was that she’s very cheerful and has nice power.” He stated, “I feel I relied on her from begin to end.”

“Trying in her eyes made me really feel lots of feelings that I hadn’t considered earlier than,” Lee Sang Yeob stated. “It made me notice that she’s a tremendous actor.”

Lee Yoo Young talked about her personal causes for collaborating. “It appeared like a narrative that anybody might need skilled,” she stated. “It’s not very showy however I feel you’ll be capable to watch it comfortably. I discovered it much more shifting as a result of it appeared like a practical story that everybody may expertise collectively.” She added, “I feel you’ll be capable to have enjoyable watching the issues of workplace life whereas regarding them.”

About working with Lee Sang Yeob, Lee Yoo Young stated she thought they’d be a nice match and look good collectively. “And once we have been performing collectively, he was so vivid and pure on set.” She added, “When he was performing too, he had an unpredictable attraction about him.”

Watch the 2020 KBS Drama Special under!

