Lee Young Ae In Talks For Action Thriller Drama

Lee Young Ae is contemplating a comeback with a brand new drama!

On January 21, it was reported by Ilgan Sports activities that the actress can be returning to the drama world by way of the present “Unimaginable Koo Kyung Yi” (literal title). The drama, described as an Asian model of the present “Killing Eve,” is reported to be a female-centered motion chase thriller concerning the battle of a detective in her 40s who’s a former police officer however now an insurance coverage investigator towards a feminine college pupil who’s a serial killer.

Ilgan Sports activities studies that the previous cop has turn into a recluse after the demise of her husband, whereas the coed is colourful and hip however has a darkish coronary heart. Lee Young Ae is described as up for the position of Koo Kyung Yi, who’s a new kind of personal detective with a unprecedented mind, and she or he’s a natural-born homebody who needs to instantly head house for whiskey with peanuts as soon as a case is over.

The identical day, a consultant from Lee Young Ae’s company Good Folks Leisure instructed EDaily, “She has obtained a proposal for ‘Unimaginable Koo Kyung Yi’ and is contemplating it.” They clarified, “It isn’t confirmed but.”

The drama is produced by Key East with a script written by rookie co-writer workforce Sung Cho Yi. It’s helmed by producing director Lee Jung Heum, who has directed dramas together with “No one Is aware of” and “Distorted.”

If Lee Young Ae takes the position, it will likely be her first drama since “Saimdang, Mild’s Diary” in 2017. She made a return to the large display by way of the thriller movie “Convey Me House” in 2019.

Watch “Saimdang, Mild’s Diary” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews