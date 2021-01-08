Lee Young Ae, Simon Dominic, Yoo Byung Jae, And More Donate To Help Child Abuse Victims And More

A number of stars have made donations to assist victims of kid abuse and different kids who’re struggling, following public outrage over the loss of life of the 16-month-old baby Jungin resulting from suspected abuse.

It was lately shared that Lee Young Ae made a donation of 100 million received (roughly $91,500) to the Asan Medical Middle for pediatric sufferers and likewise healthcare employees coping with COVID-19.

The actress said, “I made a decision to make the donation within the hope that the cash could possibly be used to assist kids like Jungin who, whereas ignored by society, are struggling and uncared for or in poor health. I additionally hope that it is going to be even a little bit of assist for the healthcare employees who’re participating within the struggle with COVID-19 whereas placing their very own security in danger.” Lee Young Ae’s company additionally beforehand confirmed that she visited Jungin’s grave along with her husband and kids to pay tribute.

Based on the Asan Medical Middle, Lee Young Ae has donated a complete of 350 million received (roughly $320,000) since 2006 to the Asan Basis to assist critically in poor health sufferers in want.

Simon Dominic made a donation of fifty million received (roughly $45,700) to ChildFund Korea, sharing a screenshot of the donation on his Instagram together with details about baby abuse. He wrote within the caption, “Please present extra curiosity and assist in order that kids who’re in ache and are injured can develop up safely and in good well being.”

Yoo Byung Jae made a donation of 10 million received (roughly $9,100) to Gfoundation, additionally sharing info on his Instagram about baby abuse and neglect. He wrote within the caption that he was supporting kids who’ve been abused.

Well-known lyricist Kim Ea Na made a donation of 10 million received to the Korea Child Abuse Prevention Affiliation via the Gyeongnam Group Chest of Korea. She posted about her donation in her Instagram tales on January 8 and wrote that she is supporting those that are working onerous for the trigger.

Mannequin Jang Yoon Joo has donated 30 million received (roughly $27,400) to the non-governmental group Hope Joyagdol. She said, “Since I’ve a toddler, my coronary heart ached much more over Jungin’s story. I hope that this may present even a little bit of assist for abused and marginalized kids.”

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews