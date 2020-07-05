Lee Young Ja Shares Her Love For NU’EST’s JR + Jokes About Leaving Him All Her Money

On the newest episode of MBC’s “The Supervisor,” comic Lee Young Ja spoke about her love for NU’EST’s JR.

The July four episode of “The Supervisor” adopted Lee Young Ja as she filmed “Okay-Bob Star,” a spread program wherein she cooks for idols alongside fellow host Kim Sook. NU’EST appeared as friends on the present and had been excitedly welcomed by Lee Young Ja, who had beforehand named the idols because the group she most needed to make a visitor look on the present.

The comedienne defined within the studio, “I filmed ‘LAN Life’ with JR for a very long time. He’s so pleasant, and I really feel like he’s my younger child sibling that my mother had late in life.” She added that JR had an particularly fairly approach of talking, and he proved her proper by complimenting her hair as quickly as he noticed her.

On high of creating again ribs for NU’EST as a part of the present, Lee Young Ja expressed her admiration for the group by additionally personally making ready watermelon and dalgona milk tea. She defined, “I personally purchased watermelon and introduced it to the shoot particularly for JR.”

After they’d exchanged greetings, Lee Young Ja hilariously caught everybody off guard by including, “After I die, I’m leaving every little thing to you, JR. So don’t work too laborious throughout your promotions.” Kim Sook chimed in, “She’s already earned lots.”

Within the studio, Track Eun Yi jokingly commented, “The battle for her inheritance was aggressive, however I see it’s lastly been determined now.”

Whilst you await this week’s episode of “The Supervisor” to turn into obtainable on Viki, you may atone for final week’s episode under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)