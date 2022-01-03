Leeds de Bielsa achieved a key victory in the fight for permanence against Burnley

The Leeds achieved a valuable victory against the Burnley after beating by 3-1 at the meeting held this Sunday at Elland Road. Marcelo Bielsa’s men wanted to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 4-1 defeat in the previous game against Arsenal and for the moment he had a three-game losing streak. As for the visiting team, they were defeated 3-1 in the last game they played against Manchester United. With this defeat, Burnley’s team stood at eighteenth position after the end of the match, while Leeds United is sixteenth.

The first half of the match got off to a good start for the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Harrison in the 39th minute. After this, the first period ended with a score of 1-0.

The second part of the confrontation began in an excellent way for Burnley’s team, who got the equalizer through a free-kick from Cornet in the 54th minute. But later those of Bielsa returned to advance through a bit of Dallas at 77 minutes. After a new play, the team’s score increased far away, who distanced himself with a goal from James in injury time, specifically in the 92, concluding the party with the result of 3-1.

Leeds de Bielsa managed to break away from the relegation zone (Reuters)

In the chapter on changes, Leeds by Marcelo Bielsa relieved Joe Gelhardt and James for Roberts and Harrison, while Burnley’s manager, Sean Dyche, ordered Cornet, Rodriguez and Vydra to fill in for Gudmundsson, Lennon and Chris Wood.

The referee he sanctioned three players with a yellow card, two for locals and one for visitors. For the locals the card went to Roberts and Llorente and for the visitors to Tarkowski.

With this victory, Marcelo Bielsa’s team ranked 16th with 19 points at the end of the game, while the team led by Sean Dyche was in eighteenth place with 11 points, occupying a place of relegation to the Second Division.

The teams will continue to play their next Premier League matches: Burnley will try to get back on the winning track in their next match against Leicester City at their stadium, while Leeds United will play West Ham away.

KEEP READING

Manuel Lanzini started the year with the best goal of the date in the Premier League

2022 started with a great game in the Premier League: Manchester City gave it back on time to Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo threw a dart against Manchester United: “I’m not happy”

(With information from agencies)