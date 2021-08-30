Leeds de Bielsa rescued a draw in the final against Burnley, but still winless in the Premier League

In the third week of the Premier League, the Burnley and the Leeds no differences were made in the stadium Turf Moor and they sealed a tie loaded with tension and suffering. The group led by Sean Dyche opened the scoring through the goal of Chris Wood when Michael Oliver’s stopwatch ticked 16 minutes of the complementary stage. However, the cast of Marcelo Bielsa rescued equality through the opportunism of Patrick Bamford, who sealed the 1 a 1 final 5 from the end.

The figure of the meeting was undoubtedly Patrick Bamford. The striker of the white team was the most dangerous argument to break the solidity of Burnley and his medium-distance shots, together with the precision in the arming of the attack, put in check on more than one occasion to Nick Pope.

Another of the most outstanding footballers of the show was Chris Wood. Protagonist in the homeowner, he capitalized on his scoring ability to celebrate the partial triumph with a movement that dislodged the last line of Leeds.

It was a frictionless game, with many fouls and numerous interruptions. The admonitions to Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes, Kalvin Phillips, Ben Mee, Rodrigo Moreno, Pascal Struijk y Aaron Lennon they realized it.

In another of the most striking matches of the British competition, the Tottenham, without participation of Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, beat Watford by 1-0, as a local, and consolidated at the top of the tournament with an ideal score.

In the imposing London stadium, the Portuguese team Nuno Espírito Santo was imposed by the goal of the Korean Heung-Min Son to the 42 minutes of the first half and was the leader of the championship with a perfect score. Lo Celso and “Cuti” Romero They were on the substitute bench for the “Spurs”, who also did not receive any goals against in the three disputed dates.

It is estimated that both the midfielder with a past in Rosario Central and the central defender former Atalanta will join forces with Emiliano Buendía and Emiliano Martínez and the four will travel from London toward Madrid and then go on to Caracas, Venezuela, to join the delegation of the Argentine team that will have to face the triple date of the qualifying rounds heading to Qatar against Vinotinto, Brazil and Bolivia.

