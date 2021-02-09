Leeds de Bielsa returned to victory and dreams of entering the European cups: the particular statistical data that illustrates their campaign

The Leeds United who drives Marcelo bielsa achieved an important victory that left him in the tenth position of the Premier League. Loco’s team won home 2-0 against him Crystal Palace and was seven points behind the qualifying positions for the European cups. The panorama changed and he no longer looks to the bottom of the table or thinks about the fight for permanence, and on his return to the First Division of English football he seeks to find his way.

Leeds played unchanged from their last game and began winning from the dressing room, as after three minutes the English Jack Harrison He opened the scoring with a strong right hand that deflected into a defender, the ball went up and the Spanish goalkeeper could do nothing Vicente Guaita.

Just ten minutes from the end of the first half, the visiting cast had its first arrival with a shot at the goal from the Ganés Jordan Ayew and that it was contained without problems by the French goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

However, the local computer domain continued in the snap-in. At seven minutes, the Brazilian Raphinha finished inside the area, Guaitia bounced, and it was captured by the English Patrick Bamford who achieved his 100th career goal in 200 games for Leeds, that is, one every two games. Add twelve in the current season and is four behind the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s striker and top scorer in 2020-2021.

At Elland Road Stadium, Leeds was seen with authority, had 68 percent possession of the ball and took advantage of the mistakes of his rival. In fact, the two goals were born by advances from their defender, the Croatian Pascal Struijk and the english midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

In 22 disputed dates, Leeds has 10 games won, 10 lost, and 2 tied. Add 38 goals in favor, but 38 against and is the only one of the 20 teams with no differences between so many scored and received. Bielsa’s team garnered 32 points and is seven behind Chelsea, which is now in the Europa League, but has the same score as West Ham.

After the game, Bielsa shared his feelings: “I think not having conceded goals is important. We did not make mistakes that facilitated the rival attack. And we had the offensive game to deserve the two goals we made and maybe some more ”.

“Converting at the beginning of the game is important. But we maintained an offensive behavior throughout the game. The most important thing is to show regularity. Play in a similar way against different rivals. And have some period of competition with good results in a row”, Concluded the Rosario coach.

Leeds achieved their third victory in their last four games, although they had just lost 2-1 to Everton. Their global numbers show their irregularity and perhaps the good level shown this Monday will serve as a kick to maintain a good path.

