Leeds lost 6-0 to Liverpool and Bielsa was confused with a question: “How can I not question what I’m doing?”

The Liverpool crushed this Wednesday the Leeds 6-0 in a match corresponding to the 19th day of the Premier Leaguepending since December, and was just three points behind the leader, Manchester City. For its part, the visiting team sank further down the table and is increasingly closer to the relegation zone.

A spectacular brace from the Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah and another goal from the German defender of Cameroonian origin Joel Matip they liquidated in the first half a Leeds, which is fighting for permanence in the gold category. In the second half, the Senegalese striker Sadio Mané shouted two goals and the Dutchman Virgil van Dijk stamped the sixth.

Marcelo Bielsa He spoke at a press conference and assumed full responsibility for his team’s terrible moment: “The only answer I can give is that the players give their best. You can see it in the intensity and all the data that comes out in the games. So, if a coach has this at his disposal, the effort that the team gives it is very clear that my responsibility increases and I cannot redirect it anywhere other than myself”.

Marcelo Bielsa is going through his worst campaign at the helm of Leeds United (Reuters)

The Argentine was annoyed by a query about whether he did not consider the option of changing his style in this scenario in which his coaches are the most scored in the tournament and in the last five games they have lost four and tied the rest. “I don’t know if the question suggests whether I should continue with my style of play,” El Loco replied, while the journalist clarified: “We know you won’t go astray, but you must be wondering if you can continue that style with these defeats.”

Given this, Bielsa was clear: “How am I not going to question what I’m doing? Of course, I ask myself. When you ask yourself why things are happening, the question is: I don’t think the change in style helps what is happening.” Something similar had happened to him over the weekend when he was asked if he was worried about his team’s performance after losing 4-2 against Manchester United.

On the other hand, he denied that the owners of Leeds they raised any doubts regarding his performance: “Not specifically, but when a team goes through what we are going through, it will only raise doubts. I do not need to be given conclusions about the result of the team I lead”.

The English club has conceded 56 goals in X Premier League games, 16 in the last four. He barely won five games this season and is three units from the relegation zone. The weekend will collide against Tottenham, with an irregular present, and adding it could further complicate its outlook.

